Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Grabs third victory
Gallegos (3-1) was credited with the win over the Cubs on Tuesday, firing a scoreless inning in which he allowed a walk and recorded a strikeout.
Gallegos got through his outing with little trouble, extending what's been an extended stretch of strong pitching in the process. The right-hander now has scoreless efforts in 23 of his last 25 trips to the mound, which has lowered his ERA from 4.35 to 2.15. His consistency has naturally made him an increasingly trusted option out of the bullpen for manager Mike Shildt and has helped lead to a 2-1 record, 0.71 ERA and four holds in July alone.
