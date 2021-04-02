Gallegos (1-0) fired a clean eighth inning in Thursday's season-opening win over the Reds, recording a pair of strikeouts.
Gallegos was encouraging sharp after an uneven spring during which he pitched to a 7.04 ERA and .355 BAA across 7.2 innings (eight appearances). The hard-throwing right-hander could see some ninth-inning opportunities while Jordan Hicks is eased back into the closer role early in the season, and Gallegos should also frequently log plenty of eighth-inning chances as the campaign unfolds.
