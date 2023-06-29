Gallegos (1-4) allowed five runs on four hits and a walk without recording a strikeout in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss and a blown save Wednesday versus the Astros.

Gallegos yielded home runs to Jose Altuve and Jose Abreu in the disastrous eighth inning. The Cardinals have taken 16 blown saves as a team this year, and Gallegos is responsible for four of them. Three of those squandered leads have come in June, where he's been scored on multiple times in three of his nine appearances for a total of 11 runs allowed over nine innings. The setup man has a 4.83 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB through 31.2 innings while adding eight saves and nine holds, but Gallegos won't come close to challenging Jordan Hicks for closing duties if he can't turn things around.