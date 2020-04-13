Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Hit to cumulative '20 save chances?
Gallegos remains the Cardinals' projected closer to open the season, but top ninth-inning option Jordan Hicks (elbow) is helped by the current shutdown the longer it extends, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Hicks has been projected for a mid-to-later-summer return all along after late-June 2019 Tommy John surgery. Heading into spring, Gallegos was considered a strong candidate to primarily handle closing duties in Hicks' stead, but naturally, the further Opening Day is pushed back, the more the potential amount of missed regular-season time for Hicks shrinks. Gallegos was trending up when spring training was suspended after a rough start, posting four straight scoreless efforts before play was paused.
More News
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Tosses save prior to spring halt•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Bounces back with first save•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Competing for closing job•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Picks up save Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Suffers second loss•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Grabs third victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Profile: Don't overlook Kieboom
Carter Kieboom's first taste of the big leagues was brief and awful, but the upside remains.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Nimmo
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Pick Urquidy
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Rating every player's downside
How likely is a player to be dropped within the first month of a Fantasy Baseball season?
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...