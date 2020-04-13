Gallegos remains the Cardinals' projected closer to open the season, but top ninth-inning option Jordan Hicks (elbow) is helped by the current shutdown the longer it extends, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hicks has been projected for a mid-to-later-summer return all along after late-June 2019 Tommy John surgery. Heading into spring, Gallegos was considered a strong candidate to primarily handle closing duties in Hicks' stead, but naturally, the further Opening Day is pushed back, the more the potential amount of missed regular-season time for Hicks shrinks. Gallegos was trending up when spring training was suspended after a rough start, posting four straight scoreless efforts before play was paused.