Gallegos (not injury related) was more consistent during his Saturday live batting practice than in his first one Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "He was really sharp," manager Mike Shildt said. "Feel like he's pretty much where he needs to be. Hitters had the right kind of feedback, said the ball was coming out good. He was a little more consistent with his command today than a couple days ago. So if he recovers well, we should expect to see him ready to go in our bullpen."

The hard-throwing reliever took another big step toward active status Saturday, with Shildt's comments implying it's likely Gallegos doesn't require another live batting practice before activation. The Cardinals' active roster currently stands at 29 players, meaning no move will be necessary for Gallegos' inclusion to transpire. Where Gallegos will slot in once he's a part of the bullpen remains to be seen, as he was once thought to be a natural candidate for the closing job that Kwang-Hyun Kim appointed to just before Opening Day.