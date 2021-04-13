Gallegos allowed an earned run on one hit over two innings while recording one strikeout in a loss to the Nationals on Monday.

Gallegos was called upon for his second multi-inning assignment of the campaign and responded with a solid effort that was only marred by a solo home run. The right-hander hadn't been scored upon in the four appearances before Monday's hiccup and already boasts two wins and holds apiece, giving him some solid fantasy value for a reliever in a non-closing role.