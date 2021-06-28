Gallegos has put together seven straight scoreless appearances during which he's allowed just two hits and forged an 8:0 K:BB across eight innings.

The hard-throwing right-hander also picked up his 12th hold in his most recent appearance, adding to his status as a key fantasy asset in formats that factor in that metric. Gallegos' 1.98 ERA and 0.66 WHIP are also elite, as is his 5.8 K/BB % across 41 innings.