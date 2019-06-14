Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: In midst of strong stretch
Gallegos, who fired 1.2 clean innings during which he recorded three strikeouts against the Mets on Thursday, has now logged eight straight scoreless appearances.
The 27-year-old right-hander has whittled his ERA down from 4.35 to 2.97 while allowing just three hits and generating a sparkling 12:0 K:BB over the 9.2 innings encompassing that span. It's Gallegos' best stretch of pitching this season, one that's rendered him an especially valuable component of the middle-relief corps. Gallegos has already worked 30.1 innings despite not making his first appearance until April 11.
More News
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Still finding his way in majors•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Back with St. Louis•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Sent back to minors•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Joins big-league club•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Optioned to minors•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Called up by Cardinals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...