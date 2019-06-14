Gallegos, who fired 1.2 clean innings during which he recorded three strikeouts against the Mets on Thursday, has now logged eight straight scoreless appearances.

The 27-year-old right-hander has whittled his ERA down from 4.35 to 2.97 while allowing just three hits and generating a sparkling 12:0 K:BB over the 9.2 innings encompassing that span. It's Gallegos' best stretch of pitching this season, one that's rendered him an especially valuable component of the middle-relief corps. Gallegos has already worked 30.1 innings despite not making his first appearance until April 11.