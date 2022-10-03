Gallegos signed a two-year contract extension with the Cardinals on Monday.

Gallegos has performed well as a high-leverage reliever for the Cardinals over the last two seasons, converting 28 of 42 save chances with 36 holds while posting a 2.98 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 139 innings over 129 relief appearances. The right-hander will remain in St. Louis for at least two more seasons and should factor into the team's late-inning mix once again in 2023. His extension includes a club option for the 2025 season.

More News