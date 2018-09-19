Gallegos will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The right-handed reliever arrived from the Yankees in the non-waiver trade deadline deal that saw Luke Voit head to New York. Gallegos excelled during his time with the Redbirds, allowing just one earned run on seven hits and three walks over 16.2 innings, recording 16 strikeouts and generating an 0.54 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and stellar .130 BAA. He was solid in Memphis' postseason run that ended with a Triple-A National Championship on Tuesday as well, and he'll provide manager Mike Shildt with another right-handed option out of the bullpen in the waning days of the regular season.

