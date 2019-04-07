Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Joins big-league club
Gallegos was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.
Gallegos had an outside shot to break camp with the Cardinals in spring training but was optioned to the minors in early March. The 27-year-old allowed five runs over 11.1 innings and had a 12:3 K:BB during his brief time with the Cardinals last season.
