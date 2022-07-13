Gallegos earned the save during Tuesday's 7-6 win against the Dodgers, allowing one run on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts in one inning.

Gallegos served up a leadoff homer to Freddie Freeman and was able to work around a Max Muncy walk to deliver his first save since June 14. It was a nice rebound from a loss and blown save in his last two appearances, however the 30-year-old has now surrendered a run in each of his last three appearances and seen his ERA rise from 2.90 to 3.44. It seemed Gallegos had fallen behind Ryan Helsley as the preferred closer, though Helsley was deployed in the eighth inning Tuesday and manager Oliver Marmol may be inclined to play the matchups.