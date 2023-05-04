Gallegos (1-1) allowed three runs on four hits in one inning Wednesday versus the Angels, taking the loss and a blown save.

Regular closer Ryan Helsley was called on to get the last out of the seventh inning and also pitched the eighth. That left Gallegos with a one-run lead to protect in the ninth, and he couldn't get the job done. He allowed solo home runs to Jake Lamb and Mike Trout, and Anthony Rendon added an RBI single. After opening the season with eight scoreless outings, Gallegos has given up four runs over his last two appearances. He's now at a 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB across 10 innings with a save and two holds.