Gallegos struck out two and allowed one hit in a scoreless inning during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Atlanta.

Gallegos' season debut was delayed by a mild back injury that kept him from pitching against the Blue Jays in the opening series. He looked solid in his debut, throwing 10 of his 14 pitches for strikes in the ninth inning. He dialed up four swinging strikes during his debut. Gallegos should be in the mix for high-leverage work, potentially even earning some matchup-based save chances if Ryan Helsley is deployed in key situations earlier than the ninth inning going forward.