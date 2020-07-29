Gallegos made his first appearance of the season in a loss to the Twins on Tuesday, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning with no hits, walks or strikeouts.

Activated earlier in the day after a delayed arrival in summer camp due to travel issues, Gallegos came on to finish out the sixth inning behind fellow reliever Austin Gomber. Gallegos had been impressing in bullpen sessions and live batting practice in days prior, and the fact he got five of his six pitches into the strike zone Tuesday seems to indicate he carried that momentum over. Gallegos could eventually transition into the closer's role he was once thought of as a leading candidate to fill for at least part of this season, but manager Mike Shildt is on record as stating he'll progressively work the right-hander into the bullpen mix.