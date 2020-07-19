Gallegos (undisclosed) passed the necessary tests and is expected to report to the Cardinals' facility Sunday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 28-year-old was placed on the injured list earlier Saturday, despite the fact he cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols. Gallegos has been absent from summer training due to complications in traveling from Mexico, but he's apparently been throwing on his own and has yet to be ruled out for Opening Day, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. More information should be available on his potential availability once he throws in front of the coaches.