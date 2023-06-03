Gallegos (1-3) allowed four runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss and a blown save Friday versus the Pirates.

Andre Pallante got into trouble in the seventh inning, prompting Gallegos' entry into the game. Gallegos ultimately gave up back-to-back home runs to Ke'Bryan Hayes and Josh Palacios, and the Cardinals couldn't bounce back. Gallegos has started to falter a bit recently, allowing six runs over his last four innings across four appearances. He's now at a 3.86 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB with seven saves, four holds and two blown saves through 23.1 innings. Gallegos had six saves to Ryan Helsley's three in May, but this is likely to remain at least a two-man committee for much of the year, as manager Oliver Marmol tends to take a matchup-based approach to the late innings.