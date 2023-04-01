Gallegos (back) won't pitch Saturday versus the Blue Jays, but his MRI came back clean and manager Oliver Marmol is optimistic the reliever will be available for Sunday's series finale, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Gallegos is still expected to avoid the injured list, which is the best sign this is a short-term issue. Once he's able to make his season debut, he'll likely serve in a high-leverage role.