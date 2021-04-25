Gallegos threw 2.0 perfect innings to record the save Saturday against the Reds.
Gallegos threw 23 pitches and recorded six outs to record his first save of the season. Though he didn't muster any strikeouts Gallegos had no issues maintaining the lead. Alex Reyes should still be viewed as the team's primary closer for the time being, though the team likely didn't turn to him on this occasion because he had pitched the night before.
