Gallegos (2-4) allowed two hits and struck out one over 1.1 innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

After an inconsistent June, Gallegos has stabilized in July, allowing just one run 9.2 innings. The right-hander did his part to keep the Cardinals close Monday, and they rewarded him with a ninth-inning rally. Gallegos is now at a 3.92 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 40:9 K:BB through 41.1 innings. He's added eight holds, 13 saves and four blown saves, but it appears he'll remain in a setup role with Jordan Hicks closing while Ryan Helsley (forearm) remains out, though the St. Louis bullpen could change drastically in the week leading up to the trade deadline.