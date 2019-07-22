Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Nails down second win
Gallegos (2-1) earned a win in Sunday's victory over the Reds, firing 1.2 perfect innings during which he recorded four strikeouts.
Gallegos once again came through despite entering the game in a sticky situation, getting out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fifth inning by getting Josh VanMeter and Scooter Gennett on 86 mph sliders for two of his four strikeouts. Gallegos now has five consecutive scoreless appearances, and he's allowed just two earned runs over his last 22 trips to the mound overall. Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports that Gallegos has honed his slider into one of his most effective pitches and that manager Mike Shildt has learned to trust the rookie in high-leverage scenarios because of his pinpoint control (7.9 K/BB, second in NL). "It's about getting outs," Shildt said. "He's a low walk, high strikeout guy, so you can trust him with runners on base and it was a good spot for him. He was huge for us today."
