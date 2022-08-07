Gallegos saved Saturday's 1-0 victory against the Yankees, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.
With closer Ryan Helsley finishing Friday's win, manager Oliver Marmol turned to Gallegos to lock up Saturday's victory. The 30-year-old battled with Aaron Judge and forced a flyout to the warning track, then struck out Josh Donaldson and Gleyber Torres to end the game. The save was Gallegos first since July 12, and he's squarely behind Helsley for closing duties, who has logged three saves since that date.
