Gallegos struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning to earn a save over the Pirates on Friday.
Gallegos needed just 10 pitches to finish off the 3-0 victory. He's now sporting a 7:0 K:BB after converting his first save chance of the year. Ryan Helsley did not appear in Friday's game after pitching Tuesday and Wednesday.
