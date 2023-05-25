Gallegos struck out two and allowed a run on two hits and no walks over 1.1 innings to earn his fifth save in Thursday's 2-1 victory at Cincinnati.

The right-hander stranded two runners to finish the eighth inning and returned for the ninth, but the Reds broke the shutout with a double and a single before Gallegos closed things out. The run breaks a string of eight straight appearances without giving up an earned run for the 31-year-old, who now owns a 2.18 ERA and 20:4 K:BB across 20.1 innings this year. Ryan Helsley opened the campaign as the Cardinals' primary closer, but he and Gallegos have been splitting ninth-inning work of late.