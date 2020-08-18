Gallegos (1-0) secured the win in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs after striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

Gallegos cruised through the sixth frame, needing just 11 pitches to retire Chicago in order. The Cardinals would take a 3-1 in the seventh inning, resulting in a victory for the 29-year-old right-hander. He's appeared in three games this season, fanning five batters over 2.2 scoreless innings of relief work.