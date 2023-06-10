Gallegos struck out one batter in 1.1 perfect innings while picking up a save over Cincinnati on Friday.

Gallegos needed just 15 pitches (11 strikes) to retire all four batters he faced in the 7-4 win. It was his first save chance since his massive collapse June 2 against the Pirates. He's now converted eight of 10 opportunities on the year while registering a 3.51 ERA and a 24:5 K:BB.