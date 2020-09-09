Gallegos gave up a solo home run and struck out one in 1.1 innings to record his fourth save of the season during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Entering the game to protect a 6-3 lead with two outs in the sixth inning, Gallegos was taken deep by Nelson Cruz in the seventh but shut the door from there. Andrew Miller worked the sixth for his second hold, and that seems to be manager Mike Shildt's preferred pecking order right now in high-leverage situations.