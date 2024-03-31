Gallegos earned a save against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

Ryan Helsley got a chance to close Los Angeles out in the ninth inning, but he gave up two runs to allow the game to move to an extra frame. After St. Louis posted a run in the top of the 10th, the Cardinals turned to Gallegos to try to hold the lead. He struck out the first two batters he faced before yielding an infield single and a walk to load the bases, but Gallegos then got Shohei Ohtani to pop out to shortstop to end the threat and emerge with the save. Helsley is likely to remain the team's primary closer despite Saturday's blown save, but if he were to struggle early in the campaign, Gallegos would probably be next in line for the ninth-inning role given that he recorded double-digit saves in each of the past three campaigns.