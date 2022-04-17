Gallegos converted a save against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one over 1.1 scoreless innings.
After Milwaukee scored its first run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Gallegos was brought in to finish that frame and close things out in the ninth. The right-hander allowed a single to start off the final inning but escaped with the save by inducing a popout followed by a double play. Gallegos has converted both of his save chances on the season and has yet to allow a run through 3.1 innings.
