Gallegos struck out both batters he faced to record his second save of the season in Monday's 7-5 win over the Reds.

Austin Gomber and Jake Woodford coughed up three runs between them in the eighth and ninth innings, creating the save situation that Gallegos handled easily. The right-hander has yet to give up a run in 2020 and has posted a 10:0 K:BB through eight innings, and he seems to be tightening his grip on a Cards closer job that has been unsettled all season.