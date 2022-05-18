Gallegos recorded the save during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets after allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.He had two strikeouts and one walk.

The right-hander retired the leadoff man but then issued a walk and gave up a single to put the winning run on base, but he bounced back to strike out Mark Canha and Francisco Lindor. It was Gallegos' first save chance since May 6, and he's converted seven of eight opportunities this season with a 3.46 ERA and 12:4 K:BB across 13 innings.