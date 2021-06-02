Gallegos (3-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Dodgers, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts across two innings.

Gallegos was brought in for the seventh with St. Louis holding a 2-0 and promptly surrendered a Matt Beaty two-run home run to blow the lead. An Edmundo Sosa RBI single in the top of the ninth eventually put Gallegos in line for the win and his 2.45 ERA is indicative of strong performance, however Gallegos has blown the save in two of his last three appearances.