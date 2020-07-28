Gallegos (not injury related) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Gallegos missed the beginning of the regular season after he was a late arrival to camp, but he's now game ready and will be available out of the bullpen. Although Kwang-Hyun Kim is currently serving as the team's closer, he wasn't incredibly sharp when he picked up his first save. As a result, Gallegos could be in the mix to compete for save chances if he pitches consistently to begin the year.
More News
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: To be activated Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Impresses in live BP•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Close to returning•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Opens on IL•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Questionable for Opening Day•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: May return Sunday•