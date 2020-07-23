Gallegos (not injury related) is not on the Opening Day roster, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
He will open the year on the 10-day injured list as he was late to arrive at camp and has been slow to build up. Kwang-Hyun Kim is expected to open the year as the closer, but Ryan Helsley also lingers as a healthy late-inning option.
More News
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Questionable for Opening Day•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: May return Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Placed on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Reporting on Friday•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Dealing with travel issues•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Missing early summer camp•