Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Optioned to minors
Gallegos was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
Gallegos has 31.2 major-league innings under his belt, with a 4.55 ERA but a solid 3.82 FIP. He had at least an outside shot at breaking camp with the team but will now have to prove himself at the Triple-A level before he returns.
