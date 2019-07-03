Gallegos (1-1) took the loss against the Mariners on Tuesday, allowing one run on a solo home run and recording three strikeouts over an inning.

Gallegos' one slip-up cost him dearly, as he allowed Tim Beckham's first pinch-hit homer since 2015 in the eighth to snap a 4-4 tie. The 27-year-old reliever was otherwise dominant while mowing down Austin Nola, Dee Gordon and Mallex Smith. Tuesday's stumble aside, Gallegos has allowed only one other earned run since May 26, a 17-appearance stretch during which he's lowered his ERA from 4.35 to 2.79 while also collecting three holds.