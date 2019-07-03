Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Pays dearly for sole mistake
Gallegos (1-1) took the loss against the Mariners on Tuesday, allowing one run on a solo home run and recording three strikeouts over an inning.
Gallegos' one slip-up cost him dearly, as he allowed Tim Beckham's first pinch-hit homer since 2015 in the eighth to snap a 4-4 tie. The 27-year-old reliever was otherwise dominant while mowing down Austin Nola, Dee Gordon and Mallex Smith. Tuesday's stumble aside, Gallegos has allowed only one other earned run since May 26, a 17-appearance stretch during which he's lowered his ERA from 4.35 to 2.79 while also collecting three holds.
More News
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: In midst of strong stretch•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Still finding his way in majors•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Back with St. Louis•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Sent back to minors•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Joins big-league club•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Optioned to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...