Gallegos garnered his eighth hold in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday, firing two perfect innings during which he recorded three strikeouts.

The right-hander got six outs on an efficient 26 pitches while authoring his fourth consecutive scoreless appearances. Four of the six earned runs Gallegos has allowed this season have come across two outings, underscoring how typically reliable he's been. The 29-year-old has already logged 20 appearances overall and boasts a 28:5 K:BB across 25.1 innings to go along with a 2.13 ERA and sparkling 0.63 WHIP.