Gallegos (1-0) retired the only batter he faced to earn the win Thursday over the Marlins.

Gallegos got the last out in the top of the seventh inning, and the Cardinals rallied from a two-run deficit to take an 8-5 lead by the end of the frame. While he's allowed five baserunners (three hits, two walks) over four innings innings, Gallegos has also struck out six batters while collecting a save, a hold and a win through four appearances. Manager Oliver Marmol still looks to be using a flexible approach to late-inning assignments, though Ryan Helsley is the Cardinals' top closer. Gallegos will be in the mix for save opportunities, along with Andrew Kittredge and JoJo Romero, when Helsley is unavailable.