Gallegos allowed no runs on no hits and zero walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning as he earned the save in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

Gallegos was charged with a loss during his last appearance as he struggled to limit baserunners, but he got things under control in Friday's matinee to shut the door on the Cubs. The right-hander hasn't allowed any runs in nine of his 10 appearances this season as he now has a 1.00 ERA and 0.56 WHIP over nine innings this season. Even with Andrew Miller back in the Cardinals' bullpen, Gallegos could continue to see save chances.