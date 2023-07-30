Gallegos struck out two in two perfect innings to earn the hold during Sunday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.

Gallegos worked in the seventh and eighth innings during Sunday's series finale against the Cubs, but he'll likely see increased save opportunities for the Cardinals after Jordan Hicks was traded to the Blue Jays on Sunday. Gallegos has converted eight of 13 save opportunities this year in addition to his 15 holds, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him as the Cardinals' primary option in the ninth inning down the stretch. JoJo Romero picked up his first career save against the Cubs on Sunday.