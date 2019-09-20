Gallegos got the save against the Cubs on Thursday, tossing a scoreless inning without allowing a baserunner to close out a 5-4 extra-inning victory for the Cardinals. He struck out one and walked none.

Gallegos entered the contest in the 10th inning after the Cardinals had blown a save and retaken the lead and managed to shut the door with a clean effort, picking up his first save of the season and third of his career. He's having a fantastic season, with a 2.07 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 92:15 K:BB across 69.2 innings, but Carlos Martinez is locked in as the Cardinals' closer and should be expected to get the bulk of the save chances through the rest of the season.