Gallegos allowed two hits, but was able to fire a scoreless inning Saturday to pick up a save in the World Baseball Classic for Team Mexico against Puerto Rico.
Gallegos threw 11-of-17 pitches for strikes, and he was able to fan Enrique Hernandez looking to get out of trouble. The right-hander is saving games for Team Mexico, but is expected to operate in a set-up role for the Cardinals in the regular season.
