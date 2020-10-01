Gallegos picked up the win in the first game of the Wild Card Round against the Padres on Wednesday, striking out two and walking one over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Cardinals' starter Kwang Hyun Kim lasted just 3.2 innings and was therefore unable to be credited with the win. Gallegos earned the honor after making the longest scoreless appearance out of the Cardinals five relievers (not counting Alex Reyes, who earned the save). He was called upon with two outs and two runners in the bottom of the sixth but escaped the jam by striking out Fernando Tatis Jr. He then tossed a scoreless seventh inning, allowing only a two-out walk.