Gallegos landed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Saturday.
It's unclear whether or not this is simply a procedural move related to Gallegos' delayed arrival from Mexico or if he's genuinely injured. If he's healthy, Gallegos has a strong chance to close games in St. Louis this season after Jordan Hicks elected to opt out of playing due to health concerns, but his status is rather uncertain at the moment. Even if the move is purely procedural, the fact that the righty's arrival at camp was so delayed could mean that he isn't ready to handle high-leverage innings at the start of the year.
More News
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Reporting on Friday•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Dealing with travel issues•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Missing early summer camp•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Hit to cumulative '20 save chances?•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Tosses save prior to spring halt•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Bounces back with first save•