Gallegos (undisclosed) joined the team and threw a bullpen session Sunday and is questionable for Opening Day, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The team is currently gauging how he feels and how he recovers from Sunday's bullpen as they determine whether he will be ready for the start of the season. Gallegos is arguably the Cardinals' best reliever, but sounds like Ryan Helsley has a leg up for the closer's role and Carlos Martinez is a dark horse to enter that fray as well if he does not make the rotation.