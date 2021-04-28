Gallegos notched his third hold of the season Tuesday against the Phillies with a clean outing in just two-thirds of an inning.

Gallegos relieved Carlos Martinez with one out and a runner on first in the eighth and got Brad Miller to ground into a 4-6-3 double play to end the frame. The 29-year-old has been solid overall to begin the year with a 2.77 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and a 16:4 K:BB over 13 innings.