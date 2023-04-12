Gallegos (1-0) earned the win Tuesday versus the Rockies, striking out two over 1.1 perfect innings.
Gallegos got the last out of the seventh inning and set down the side in the eighth before the Cardinals' ninth-inning rally for the lead. After dealing with a back issue to begin the season, Gallegos has been used sparingly with the Cardinals' starters struggling to put the team in a position to need high-leverage relievers. He's delivered with 2.1 scoreless innings so far, striking out four and walking none while allowing just one hit.
