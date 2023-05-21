Gallegos earned a save against the Dodgers on Saturday, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Interestingly, Ryan Helsley, who leads St. Louis with five saves, was summoned in the eighth inning of a tie game. He finished one scoreless frame before putting three straight batters on to begin the ninth, leading to Gallegos' entrance. The latter righted the ship for the Cardinals, allowing a sacrifice fly but nothing more to close out the win. Though Helsley has pitched well and likely remains atop the pecking order, it's worth noting that Gallegos has now logged three of St. Louis' past four saves.