Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Tuesday that a decision on where Gallegos (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment will be made Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander threw a live bullpen session over the weekend and had another bullpen session Tuesday, clearing him to begin a minor-league rehab assignment. Gallegos landed on the shelf with a pinched nerve in his shoulder in early May, and he should be able to rejoin the Cardinals after a short stay in the minor leagues.