Gallegos (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Gallegos will return to action after missing the minimum 10 days with a groin injury. He should resume a prominent role in the Cardinals' bullpen, although it's unclear whether he'll serve as the closer as Andrew Miller has been receiving save chances in recent games. Gallegos has converted on all four of his save opportunities this season while posting a 3.97 ERA and 0.79 WHIP over 11.1 innings in 2020.
More News
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Expected back Monday•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Extended bullpen Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Could throw soon•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Placed on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Suffers groin injury•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Exits Thursday with apparent injury•